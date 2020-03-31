Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's Cuomo pleads for doctors, nurses from other states to aid its hospitals

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:09 IST
New York's Cuomo pleads for doctors, nurses from other states to aid its hospitals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Monday for healthcare workers elsewhere to help the state's overwhelmed hospitals battle the coronavirus and made a plea for bipartisanship and "partnership" with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a makeshift hospital in Manhattan preparing to receive its first patients on Monday, Cuomo sought to divert attention from any tension with Trump, with whom he has tussled in recent days over the distribution of ventilators in storage.

"I am not engaging the president in politics," said Cuomo, who has emerged as a leading national voice on the coronavirus pandemic. "My only goal is to engage the president in partnership." New York is at the epicenter of the crisis. Cuomo has called his state the "canary in the coal mine," predicting the virus would overwhelm other states in similar ways.

Cuomo said 66,497 people had tested positive in New York, up about 7,000 from Sunday, and that 1,218 New Yorkers had died from the virus, up from the previous day's total of 965 deaths. He called on healthcare professionals from across the United States to come and help New York's hospitals cope with the crisis. He promised New York healthcare workers would return the favor to other parts of the country that might need help later.

"Please come help us in New York now," Cuomo told a briefing at the temporary hospital erected at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. "We need relief." The governor appealed for unity and bipartisan cooperation in the fight against the virus.

"In this situation, there are no red states and there are no blue states and there are no red casualties and there are no blue casualties. It's red, white and blue. This virus doesn't discriminate," he said. He said he agreed with Trump that dealing with the coronavirus was akin to a war, adding: "Then let's act that way."

Cuomo said that he took Trump's comment that he would make a better Democratic candidate than Joe Biden as a compliment but reiterated that he had no plans to run for president. "The president commented on a poll that said people were pleased with my leadership. I thank him for that."

Cuomo stressed he did not want to get into a political dispute with Trump and he was not going to "rise to the bait of a political challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...

Merkel again tests negative for coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkels third coronavirus test has come back negative but the German leader will stay in home quarantine for the coming days, her spokesman said Monday. Merkel, 65, has been in self-isolation at her Berlin flat for just ov...

France reports record 418 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,024There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020