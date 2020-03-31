Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congress eyes next steps in coronavirus response

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 04:35 IST
U.S. Congress eyes next steps in coronavirus response

Three days after passing a $2.2 trillion package aimed at easing the heavy economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Congress was looking on Monday at additional steps it might take as the country's death toll approached 3,000. Democrats who control the House of Representatives were discussing boosting payments to low- and middle-income workers, likely to be among the most vulnerable as companies lay off and furlough millions of workers, as well as eliminating out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus medical treatment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would work with Republicans to craft a bill that could also provide added protections for front-line workers and substantially more support for state and local governments to deal with one of the largest public health crises in U.S. history. More than 160,000 people in the United States have been sickened by the fast-spreading respiratory virus that causes COVID-19. It has prompted widespread closures of schools and businesses across the nation and thrown millions out of work.

Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat, said she did not expect new legislation to be completed until sometime after Easter, which is on April 12. "We must do more to help our helpers in this moment of national crisis," she told reporters on a conference call, adding that delays in producing ventilators and medical protective equipment "will cost lives that should not have to be lost."

Republican President Donald Trump's administration signaled that it might seek congressional authorization for more funds for a small-business loan program. That could open the door to negotiations on additional measures Democrats are seeking. While the Republican-controlled Senate ignored some of the Democrats' ideas when crafting the $2.2 trillion bill enacted last week, Democratic initiatives could gain traction if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in coming weeks.

'PHASE FOUR' House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has said he was not sure if it was necessary to augment the first three packages totaling over $2.3 trillion with a fourth bill. A spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

But an aide to the House Appropriations Committee, which must provide funding for some of Washington's response to the coronavirus, said the Democratic-led panel was in the early stages of work on "phase four" of response legislation. Other ideas being floated were the opening of a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and steps to lower health insurance premiums, as well as financial assistance to help laid-off workers keep temporary health insurance.

Democrats also have spoken of the need to shore up infrastructure for telecommunications, electricity and water systems. The shortcomings, Democrats said, have been underscored by the virus outbreak as students in some regions lack internet capability to take online classes during school closures, for example. Congress is trying to respond to the crisis even as its normal operations are interrupted, with most lawmakers advised to stay in their home states. The Senate is in recess until April 20 and the House at least until then.

Pelosi was advised by the Congress' attending physician to take no particular action after she was in contact with Representative Nydia Velazquez, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, according to Pelosi aide Drew Hammill. Pelosi, who just turned 80, is in the age group considered at high risk for the illness. Hammill said on Monday the contact was deemed to be "low risk.". At least six members of Congress have said that they contracted the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in infections involving travelers arriving from overseas. Mainland China had 48 new cases on Monday, the Nationa...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make cautious gains, investors eye China PMI

Asian share markets managed a tentative rally on Tuesday after European and U.S. equities stabilised, though buying for month and quarter-end book balancing likely flattered the gains.There were also hopes a survey of Chinese manufacturing ...

Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided, no injuries

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night but no one was injured or missing, Japans defence minister said. The collision occurred about 650 km 400 miles west of the Japanese island of Yak...

US-based university develops hand-held, automatic ventilators to fight coronavirus

As the demand for ventilators rises with the number of coronavirus patients growing across the globe, a Texas-based university has developed an automatic, hand-held and inexpensive breathing unit that can soon be used to combat the COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020