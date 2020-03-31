Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 07:26 IST
Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection

Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

China March factory activity unexpectedly expands, but outlook still grim

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand...

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out 32 billion in cash assistance.Airlines and contractors must must identify financial instruments that would provi...

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemics economic fallout could cause Chinas growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warnedThe pandemic is causing an unprecedented global shock,...

UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19

Syria is at high risk of being unable to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Monday, reiterating calls for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire to enable an all-out-effort to counter the march o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020