Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection

Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infectionReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 07:26 IST
Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.
If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader.
