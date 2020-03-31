5 new COVID-19 cases in Maha; total reaches 225

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225, a health official said

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said

" The Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, we have not shown it in the final report," the official said.

