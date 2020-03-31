Tanzania confirms its first coronavirus death, health minister says

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, health minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.

The 49-year-old Tanzanian male, who had pre-existing conditions, had been admitted to Mloganzila Hospital in Dar Es Salaam for treatment. Tanzania had 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday.

