Six new cases of coronavirus in Kashmir

Six new cases of coronavirus were detected in Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union territory to 55. One of the patients is a 10-year-old boy, who had come in close contact with a person who had tested positive earlier. "6 new positive cases confirmed in Kashmir Division. All contacts of previous positive cases. Meanwhile contact tracing continues in both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions. Please cooperate," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. With this, the number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 55.

There are 51 active cases in the Union territory. While two patients have died, two others have recovered. More than 11,500 persons are under observation in quarantine facilities or at their homes in the Union territory. Tests have been carried out on 722 persons. Meanwhile, the father of the 10-year-old coronavirus patient has alleged negligence by doctors at various hospitals in the city. "He came in contact with the a man, who later tested positive, on 23 March and started showing symptoms on 28 March," the father said. He said he took his son to SMHS hospital where doctors referred him to Chest Diseases Hospital after they were informed about the contact history. "The doctors at CD hospital sent him to JLNM hospital at Rainawari where from he was sent to SKIMS for screening. After taking the samples, the doctors told us to keep the boy at home in isolation. Now the tests have turned out positive," he added. The father expressed fear that other family members might have also been infected and appealed to the government to hold an inquiry into the handling of the case.

