Gazprom says Bovanenkovo airport partially reopens

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that the Bovanenkovo airport, shut due to a coronavirus scare, has partially resumed operations to handle industrial cargoes and food, though there are no plans to rotate staff at the gas field.

The airport was shut last week when 20 workers were isolated as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Tests came back negative.

