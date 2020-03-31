Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey ramps up stimulus with broader bond buying plan

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:02 IST
Turkey ramps up stimulus with broader bond buying plan

Turkey's central bank provided more stimulus for the financial sector and economy on Tuesday, saying it would ramp up government debt buying and offer new pools of cheap funding to stem the fallout from a growing coronavirus outbreak.

As coronavirus cases have surged in Turkey, the government has so far offered $15 billion in fiscal support and the central bank has already cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points, loosened reserve requirements and offered cheap lira liquidity. Under the latest emergency measures, primary dealers will for a temporary period sell the central bank debt they purchased from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which will be under pressure as jobs disappear and the economy contracts.

The central bank also extended 60 billion lira ($9 billion) worth of rediscount credits and added more lending options well below its 9.75% policy rate. It said the moves would provide much needed credit to companies and liquidity to government debt markets. The bank said other outright asset purchases "can be carried out in a front-loaded manner and these limits may be revised depending on the market conditions."

The actions aimed to "enhance the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism via increasing the market depth, enabling sound asset pricing and providing banks with flexibility," it said. The bank also said it would hold swap auctions with six- month maturities for lira against dollars, euros or gold at an interest rate 125 basis points lower than the policy rate.

For FX operations, lenders can now use mortgage- and asset-backed securities as collateral, the bank said. Kunjal Gala, co-portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said the moves were in line with those of other countries aiming to support their economies going into a global recession.

"That's how you prevent the public health issue becoming a credit issue. If it becomes a full-blown credit crisis then that is a different world we are in, and that is what central banks are trying to prevent," Gala said. ($1 = 6.5642 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

B P Kanungo gets one-year extension as RBI Deputy Governor

The Centre has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by a year with effect from April 3, 2020. Kanungo, whose term was to end on April 2, had taken charge as a deputy governor in April 2017.The central government h...

Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax - sources

Big U.S. tech firms such as Google and Facebook plan to seek deferment of a new Indian digital tax, which has caught them off-guard as businesses battle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, three industry sources told Reuters. India a...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 630pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-------------------------------------------------------...

Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test

France, Germany and Britain have exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under a trade mechanism set up to barter humanitarian goods and food after the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal, Germany said on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020