Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus - State TV

A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital last week has himself been diagnosed with the virus, the Rossiya 24 state TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither of them were wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay," the RIA news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.