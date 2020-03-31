Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar, first case in state

A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The patient's condition is currently stable, Sarma said in a tweet. Responding to queries on Twitter about the patient's travel history and other details, the minister said that all "needful follow up was being done".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

