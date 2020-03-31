Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel tests coronavirus vaccine prototype on rodents at defence lab

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:37 IST
Israel tests coronavirus vaccine prototype on rodents at defence lab

Israel has begun testing a COVID-19 vaccine prototype on rodents at its bio-chemical defence laboratory, a source said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), in rural Ness Ziona, to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Feb. 1, prompting an easing of its secrecy as it cooperates with civilian scientists and private firms. In a statement, Netanyahu's office said IIBR director Shmuel Shapira had informed him of "significant progress" in designing a vaccine prototype and that the institute "is now preparing a model for commencing an animal trial".

A source familiar with IIBR activities told Reuters that trials were already under way on rodents. The source declined to identify the kind of rodent. The IIBR is widely assumed to have worked on biological and chemical arms projects. Israel neither confirms nor denies this.

In rare public comments, IIBR chief innovation officer Eran Zahavy said last week that the institute had shifted its entire focus to the new coronavirus, with three groups trying to develop a vaccine against the COVID-19 disease it causes, and others researching potential treatments. "We are trying as much as we can to collaborate and have other ideas of other people," he said at last week's English-language online conference hosted by Jerusalem Venture Partners.

"But the facility of the lab is very crowded and very busy and very dangerous so it has to be very slow and very cautious." Israel has reported 4,473 cases of COVID-19 and 17 fatalities. Having tightened restrictions on public movement, Netanyahu is weighing a lockdown of parts of the country.

Both Netanyahu and the chief of Israel's military, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi, went into self-isolation this week after being exposed to coronavirus carriers. Netanyahu tested negative for the virus on Monday. Test results for Kohavi are pending, the military said. Zahavy described arranging an animal test-subject as "a very big challenge" because "this disease is not affecting animals".

"It's not enough only to detect neutralising antibodies in the animal. You really want to see them getting sick and getting better by this vaccine," he said. The IIBR has a "unique animal" for such tests, he said, as well as "a very unique technology to detect animals - even if they are not really sick - to follow them and see their interaction with the disease". He did not elaborate.

The IIBR is also involved in plasma collection from people who have recovered from infection with the new coronavirus, in the hope that this might help research. Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said the IIBR was sampling several COVID-19 testing kits on offer before the country orders them en masse.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kate Kelland and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Badshah on 'Genda Phool' credit row: Ratan Kahar's name not in records, but will help him financially

Rapper Badshah on Tuesday denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahars lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricists name anywhere in the records. The music video, starring Jacqueline F...

Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh cr in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has front-loaded b...

Increase coronavirus testing, facilitate Ravi crop harvest: Cong to govt

The Congress urged the government on Tuesday to increase coronavirus testing in the country and also ensure adequate arrangement for smooth harvest and procurement of Ravi crop. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also urged the government ...

Sterling and Wilson Solar promoters facilitate repayment of Rs 500 crore

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Tuesday said that its promoters have facilitated repayment of Rs 500 crore as per the revised schedule of repayment approved by the board. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd SWSL has received additional Rs 500 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020