Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 new coronavirus cases found in Madhya Pradesh, total 66

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:40 IST
19 new coronavirus cases found in Madhya Pradesh, total 66

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to 66 with 19 new COVID-19 patients being reported on Tuesday, most of them in Indore, a health official said here. It was the highest increase in the number of cases in the state on a single day so far.

Seventeen of the 19 new cases were detected in Indore, said state Health Department's Commissioner Pratik Hajela in the evening. A case each was reported from Bhopal and Ujjain, he added.

So far, Indore, an industrial hub, has recorded 44 cases, followed by Jabalpur (eight), Ujjain (six), Bhopal (four) and Shivpuri and Gwalior (two each). The total number of patients includes five persons who died (three from Indore and two from Ujjain), the official said.

The new coronavirus patient who was detected in Bhopal was a 25-year-old man with travel history to London, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sudhir Deharia said. He arrived in Mumbai from London and traveled to Delhi before reaching Indore, Deharia said.

He was quarantined by the authorities when he arrived in Indore, but he fled from there and went to Bhopal where he was admitted to a hospital on Monday. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the AIIMS here where he tested positive for coronavirus, Deharia said. Another person, who was brought from Neemuch to Bhopal in an ambulance and admitted to AIIMS on Monday night, died, the official said.

But his test report came out negative for the virus, said Bhopal district collector Tarun Pithode. On Monday night, a 49-year-old woman coronavirus patient died in Indore, taking the number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 to five.

The Bhopal district administration has divided the city into four zones in a bid to implement the lockdown effectively. No vehicle would be allowed to go from one zone to another. Private four-wheelers, except those engaged in essential services, would not be allowed on roads, a district administration official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

India-China to commemorate 70th year of diplomatic ties amid coronavirus outbreak

India and China would formally kick off their much- planned celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Wednesday, amid the prevailing grim situation in both countries due to the outbreak...

Italian bonds 'encouragingly' steady as debt auction flies

Italian government bond yields held steady as the country successfully sold 8.5 billion euros of debt in an auction amid hefty ECB stimulus and hopes the countrys efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus may be starting to wor...

Satellite data lays scale of methane leaks bare

Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, is leaking from industry sites at rates equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of France and Germany combined, a new analysis using satellite data showed Tuesday. Using imaging data gathered by the Eur...

Badshah on 'Genda Phool' credit row: Ratan Kahar's name not in records, but will help him financially

Rapper Badshah on Tuesday denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahars lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricists name anywhere in the records. The music video, starring Jacqueline F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020