COVID-19: AYUSH Ministry issues self-care guidelines

The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday issued some self-care guidelines as preventive health measures for boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health amidst the coronavirus outbreak. It said these measures are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

"In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. "We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times," the ministry said in a statement.

Listing some general measures, it advised drinking warm water throughout the day, practicing yogasana, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily and using condiments like turmeric, cumin and coriander, and garlic in cooking. It mentioned some Ayurvedic immunity boosting measures like taking 10 gms (1 tsf) of chyavanprash, sugar-free for diabetics, in the morning.

It also recommended drinking herbal tea or decoction (Kadha) made from basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger (Shunthi) and raisins, and having half teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk once or twice a day. The ministry also listed some simple Ayurvedic procedures like applying sesame or coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in morning and evening and oil pulling therapy.

For dry cough and sore throat, it recommended steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or 'ajwain' (Caraway Seeds) once in a day and having clove powder mixed with natural sugar or honey two-three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if the symptoms persist, the ministry said.

These measures have been recommended by eminent vaidyas (doctors) from across the country as they may possibly boost an individual's immunity against infections, it said. The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday as 146 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

