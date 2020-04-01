Left Menu
Gujarat reports 8 new coronavirus positive cases, total 82

With 8 new COVID-19 positive cases, Gujarat's tally has reached 82. However, as of now, only three patients are on ventilator support, informed the state Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

