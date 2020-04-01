Devdiscourse Impact: PIB issues advisory on Ayurveda for COVID 19

Within hours after Devdiscourse published an opinion on March 31 titled 'Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news' the Ministry of Ayush issued an advisory through Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"The above advisory does not claim to be a treatment for COVID 19," said the advisory singed by 16 imminent Ayurveda professionals from across the country. The advisory, however, mentions 'Ayurveda's immunity-boosting measures for self-care during COVID 19 crisis,". In the opinion, the questions were raised on alleged inaction of Ayurveda institutions and professionals in India on Ayurvedic prescriptions being claimed to treat or prevent infection of COVID 19. Besides, a comparative analysis was also provided with their counterparts in the USA.

It is pertinent to mention that several Ayurveda prescriptions were being claimed to cure and prevent the infection of COVID 19 through mainstream media as well as social media but the Ayurveda professionals in the country were neither approving nor disapproving them. This had created chaos and threat to public healthcare. This is the first time the Ministry of Ayush has come up with such a detailed advisory that is as under:

In the wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times.

Ayurveda, being the science of life, propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining a healthy and happy living. Ayurveda's extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of "Dinacharya" - daily regimes and "Ritucharya" - seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life. It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda's classical scriptures.

Ministry of AYUSH recommends the following self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

General Measures

Drink warm water throughout the day. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH (#YOGAatHome #StayHome #StaySafe) Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash. Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

Nasal application -Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practised once in a day. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual's convenience. These measures are recommended by following eminent Vaidyas from across the country as they may possibly boost an individual's immunity against infections: Padma Shri Vaidya P R Krishnakumar, Coimbatore, Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna, Delhi, Vaidya P M Varier, Kottakkal, Vaidya Jayant Devpujari, Nagpur, Vaidya Vinay Velankar, Thane, Vaidya B S Prasad, Belgaum, Padma Shri Vaidya Gurdeep Singh, Jamnagar, Acharya Balkrishnaji, Haridwar, Vaidya M S Baghel, Jaipur, Vaidya R B Dwivedi, Hardoi UP, Vaidya K N Dwivedi, Varanasi, Vaidya Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, Vaidya Abichal Chattopadhyay, Kolkata, Vaidya Tanuja Nesari, Delhi, Vaidya Sanjeev Sharma, Jaipur, Vaidya Anup Thakar, Jamnagar

Disclaimer: The above advisory does not claim to be a treatment for COVID 19.

Besides, the Ayush Ministry has also initiated work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19.

