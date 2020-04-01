Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangkok to close parks as Thailand's coronavirus cases rise

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST
Bangkok to close parks as Thailand's coronavirus cases rise

The Thai capital of Bangkok will close all parks as it tightens measures to rein in a coronavirus pandemic by limiting people's movements, a city hall spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nearly half of the 1,771 infections in the southeast Asian nation are in Bangkok, government data shows. Thailand announced 120 new cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths that took its toll to 12. Apart from closing public and private parks, Bangkok's new restrictions, which take effect from midnight, include curbs on convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants and street food stalls, which will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight only.

"We understand that the measures will inconvenience you, but please understand that we need to limit social gatherings and have people stay home as much as possible," said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The measures will continue for the duration of an emergency decree issued last week that runs until April 30.

Since late March, Bangkok has ordered the closure of shopping malls, schools, and entertainment venues, and limited restaurant operations to takeaway and delivery. Last week, the closures were widened to facilities such as libraries, museums, playgrounds, sporting grounds, meeting halls, childcare centres and beauty clinics.

Governors of other Thai provinces have also imposed curbs on people's movement, with Bangkok's neighbouring province of Nonthaburi imposing a curfew from midnight to dawn. The resort island of Phuket, which has closed since Monday all points of entry by land and sea, will also close its airport from April 10 to April 30.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto extends free service, warranty period of all vehicles

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has extended its free service and warranty period for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the wake of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the curren...

In Syria camp fearing coronavirus, young teachers adapt again

After bombs forced him and his students from their homes, Ahmed Hadaja began teaching in a tent in northwest Syria. And now that the threat of coronavirus has shut even his tented school, he has found a way to carry on.Were urging parents t...

Kosovo removes tariffs on Serbian goods but adds new restrictions

Kosovo on Wednesday removed 100 percent import tariffs on goods produced in Serbia but introduced new measures making it harder for Serbian citizens to enter the country, a move likely to draw criticism from the United States, its biggest s...

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 2071, death toll stands at 27

As many as 27 people have died after being infected with the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan so far. The virus has infected several thousand people worldwide. Even as the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached 2071, some reports s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020