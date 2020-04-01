Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Syria camp fearing coronavirus, young teachers adapt again

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:27 IST
In Syria camp fearing coronavirus, young teachers adapt again

After bombs forced him and his students from their homes, Ahmed Hadaja began teaching in a tent in northwest Syria. And now that the threat of coronavirus has shut even his tented school, he has found a way to carry on.

"We're urging parents to help their kids study well in their own tents, to do the homework and then message it so that we can correct," Hadaja, a 21-year-old medic and volunteer Arabic teacher, told Reuters. In the sprawling Atmeh camp near the Turkish border, he sends video lessons online via Whatsapp. Doctors fear the worst if the coronavirus hits Syria's northwest, the last big rebel bastion, where hospitals lie in ruins and camps overflow with people devastated by nine years of war. Test kits arrived this week with no confirmed cases yet.

As the virus forces the world's big cities into lockdown, tens of millions of people face grave risks in refugee camps and makeshift settlements, from Syria to Bangladesh. Clean water is often scarce, illnesses are rife and social distancing is nearly impossible. When local authorities closed schools and mosques in northwest Syria in recent weeks, Hadaja shifted to digital learning, trying to fill the education gap for his students who had already lost much to the conflict.

An army offensive that uprooted a million people in the northwest in recent months had upended their lives, and he hoped to retain some sense of normalcy for the children living in tents without enough running water, let alone laptops. Along with five other young teachers, he created a Whatsapp group on the messaging app for each class from the first to the fourth grade. They send brief video lessons and homework to the phones of the parents.

"We shut the teaching tent to prevent gatherings... We fear an outbreak," he added. "But here, even if the schools shut, the tents are close to each other and you can't really isolate well. You tell people to stay home, but what homes?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

South Canara loses two more banks with merger

Two banks with its roots in South Canara region became just names to remember from Wednesday with the merger of city-based Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India and Manipal-based Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank. The Union governments de...

Cuban healthworker tests positive in Andorra: ministry

A member of the 39-strong team of Cuban doctors and nurses in Andorra to help fight the coronavirus has tested positive for the virus, the health ministry revealed Wednesday. He has been placed in isolation while officials decide how to pro...

SAIL registers 30 per cent jump in prime rails output in FY20

State-owned steel maker SAIL has registered 30 per cent jump in prime rails output at 12.85 lakh tonne during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. &#160; In 2018-19, Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL had produced 9.85 LT prime rails, a co...

Toyota bids farewell to Etios, Corolla Altis in India

Eds rpting after adding words in 4th para Bengaluru,, Apr 1 PTI Having successfully liquidated all its BS4 stocks even at the dealership level, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM sold a total of 7023 units of BS6 vehicles to its dealers wholesa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020