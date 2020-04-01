Left Menu
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:30 IST
Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 218, no deaths - health ministry
Vietnam's health ministry reported 11 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 218.

There are 4,671 suspected cases in Vietnam, it said, and 67,456 tests have been carried out. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.

