No fresh coronavirus case reported from Haryana

No fresh COVID-19 patient was detected on Wednesday in Haryana which has seen 29 coronavirus cases so far. During the day, no positive case was reported from anywhere and the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 29, a bulletin issued by the state Health Department said. The figure of 29, however, does not include the 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

As per the bulletin, among the 29 positive cases, 10 are from Gurgaon, six from Faridabad, four in Panipat, three in Sirsa, two in Panchkula and a case each in Sonipat, Palwal and Hisar. One case from Ambala is that of a man who belongs to a village in Punjab's Patiala district, the bulletin said. The test reports of 244 are still awaited. As many as 546 samples have tested negative for the virus.

Thirteen of the 29 cases reported in the state so far have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. Among those discharged from the hospital, nine are from Gurgaon, two from Panipat and one each from Faridabad and Palwal, as per the bulletin. In response to a question, Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said none of the positive cases currently undergoing treatment has so far required to be put on a ventilator or admitted to an ICU. He said necessary personal protection kits and masks have been given to the doctors and paramedical staff.

He said after the virus outbreak, the state government has given an order for about 2.5 lakh N-95 masks, of which 20,000 have been supplied so far..

