Soccer-UEFA suspends Champions League "until further notice"Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:46 IST
UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice" due to the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said after a meeting on Wednesday.
All national team games scheduled for June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020, which has been moved to 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions League
- UEFA
- Europa League
- European
ALSO READ
UEFA postpones May's Champions League, Europa League finals
UEFA formally postpones Champions League final amid shutdown
Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League final
Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League finals
Game Zero: Spread of virus linked to Champions League match