French PM calls for "concerted economic stimulus" at EU level

French PM calls for "concerted economic stimulus" at EU levelReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:05 IST
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday he would support a "concerted economic stimulus" defined at a European level once the coronavirus crisis is over.
Philippe was talking by video conference to members of Parliament.
