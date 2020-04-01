PIB sets up COVID-19 Fact Check Unit

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the government's decisions and developments and progress on COVID 19. The first bulletin was released on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.

An official release said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a technical group to clarify any doubts in the minds of people on any technical aspect of COVID 19. The Ministry has also issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues amongst migrants.

The Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday wrote to all state governments informing them of the formation of 11 Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act with a clear cut mandate to decide on various aspects in the management of COVID 19. A request has been made for the creation of a similar mechanism at the state level.

The release said that state governments have also been requested to engage volunteers to supervise the welfare activities of migrants. (ANI)

