Poland expects April peak in coronavirus infections

Poland may face a peak in coronavirus infections in April, government spokesman Piotr Muller told state radio on Thursday, adding that further curbs on people's movements could not be ruled out.

By Wednesday, 2,554 people had been infected with the virus, with 43 dead in the country of 38 million people.

