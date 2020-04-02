Left Menu
WHO expects Malaysia's coronavirus cases to peak in mid-April

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 11:54 IST
Representative Image

The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Malaysia has the highest number of known infections in Southeast Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases. It has imposed travel and movement curbs to contain the spread of the virus. "Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalized cases in mid-April," Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore told Reuters in emailed comments.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said, adding that the WHO projections could change. "There are initial signs of flattening of the curve, but this could bounce back if control measures are lifted and if people don't continue to take protective measures," Lo said.

Lo added that data on new infections so far and additional surveillance measures did not suggest widespread community transmission in the country. Currently, there are 102 coronavirus patients in intensive care across Malaysia. There have been a total of 45 deaths.

Malaysia's health ministry on Wednesday said the rate of new infections appeared to be slowing amid the movement restrictions. Malaysia has ramped up its diagnostic testing capacity in recent days, testing over 7,000 a day from last week's 3,500.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

