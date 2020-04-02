Left Menu
Development News Edition

China logs fewer coronavirus infections but limits some movement

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:49 IST
China logs fewer coronavirus infections but limits some movement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China, where the coronavirus outbreak first erupted in December, logged fewer new infections on Thursday, but measures restricting movement across the country have tightened in some places due to fear of imported cases. China had 35 new cases of the disease on April 1, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the central province of Hunan, which had recently downgraded its emergency response to the lowest level, reported its first imported infection on Wednesday, state media reported on Thursday, citing the provincial health commission. Chinese authorities remain concerned about the risks posed by imported cases of COVID-19 and have in recent days banned foreign passport holders from entering and ordered a sharp reduction in the number of international flights.

China currently allows no more than 134 international flights per week to enter the country to meet demand from citizens and students abroad wishing to return home, and just 108 flights have been granted permission this week, Lu Erxue, the deputy director-general of China's civil aviation administration said at a briefing on Thursday. A total of 1.6 million Chinese students study overseas, including 410,000 in the United States, 230,000 in Canada and about 220,000 in the United Kingdom, Ma Zhaoxu, China's vice-minister of foreign affairs, said at the same briefing.

Of those, 1.42 million are still abroad. Chinese consulates have reported a total of 36 overseas Chinese students with confirmed cases of COVID-19, he said. "For countries where the epidemic is severe, where there are students who truly are in difficulty and urgently need to return, the Party and government will take the necessary measures to assist them in a step-by-step, orderly fashion," Ma said.

China's civil aviation administration arranged a total of nine flights between March 4 and 26 to bring Chinese citizens back from overseas, and dispatched another plane on Thursday to ferry about 180 students back to China from the UK, Ma said. China has also seen a gradual reintroduction of restrictions, including closures of cinemas that had been permitted to reopen, amid worries that early relaxation of lockdowns could spark a second wave of infections.

On Wednesday, a county in the central province of Henan said it had banned people from leaving without proper authorization, and prevented residents from leaving their homes for work without clearance following several cases of coronavirus infection in the area.

NO SYMPTOMS

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell sharply to 55 on April 1, from 130 the day before. Users of Chinese social media have expressed fear that carriers with no symptoms could be spreading the virus unknowingly, especially as authorities ease curbs on travel for previous hotspots now that infections have subsided.

Last week, WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said symptomatic patients were the main drivers of transmission, while most of those classified as asymptomatic developed symptoms a few days after diagnosis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 3,000 sailors to leave carrier amid virus outbreak

Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier where the coronavirus has spread will be taken off the ship by Friday, Navy officials said as they struggle to quarantine crew members in the face of an outbreak. So far, fewer than 100 of...

Goodbye, green: Bangkok laments park closures in virus battle

For many residents of bustling Bangkok, a daily walk or run through central Lumpini Park is considered a sanity saver, and especially these days as most people remain indoors during the coronavirus outbreak.But as of Thursday, Thailand clos...

Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo

Elon Musks rocket company SpaceX has banned its employees from using video conferencing app Zoom, citing significant privacy and security concerns, according to a memo seen by Reuters, days after U.S. law enforcement warned users about the ...

SC takes cognisance of condition of children protection homes amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance on its own on the condition of children protection homes across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed 50 lives in India. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020