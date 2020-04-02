Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO expects Malaysia's coronavirus cases to peak in mid-April

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:34 IST
WHO expects Malaysia's coronavirus cases to peak in mid-April

The number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, as curbs on travel and movement help curtail the spread.

Malaysia has the highest number of known infections in Southeast Asia with 3,116 confirmed cases, including 208 reported on Thursday in the biggest daily increase in a week. "Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April," Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore told Reuters in emailed comments.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said, adding that the WHO projections could change. "There are initial signs of flattening of the curve, but this could bounce back if control measures are lifted and if people don't continue to take protective measures," Lo said.

Lo added that data on new infections so far and additional surveillance measures did not suggest widespread community transmission in the country. Currently there are 105 coronavirus patients in intensive care across Malaysia. There have been a total of 50 deaths, with 5 reported on Thursday.

Malaysia expects to slow the rate of new infections by the first or second week of April, Health Ministry Director General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Thursday. Malaysia has ramped up its diagnostic testing capacity in recent days, testing over 7,000 a day from last week's 3,500.

Selangor state, on the west coast of Penisular Malaysia, has the most number of cases with over 700, though many other states have hundreds of cases too. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive chief concerned Hungary emergency measures go too far

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern on Thursday that coronavirus restriction measures taken by Hungary went too far and insisted they should be limited in time and subject to scrutiny. Hungarys parliament on...

Arunachal Police traces 12 more people who attended Nizamuddin event

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday traced 12 more persons, who had attended a congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin West last month, an officer said. The police traced the 12 persons after the news of first COVID-19 case was reported from...

32 Nizamuddin attendees of Tripura quarantined

A total of 32 people from Tripura attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin and all of them have now been quarantined along with their family members, an official said on Thursday. The religious event held last month ha...

Norway's wealth fund lost $114 billion in Q1 as stocks crash

Norways 930 billion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, lost 1.17 trillion Norwegian crowns 114 billion in the first quarter as stock markets plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The loss for the full quarter wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020