Putin to make televised speech about coronavirus on Thursday - Kremlin

Putin to make televised speech about coronavirus on Thursday - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation about the coronavirus situation after 4 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday, the Kremlin said on a conference call.
Russia, which has reported 3,548 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, has imposed a partial lockdown on many of its regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
