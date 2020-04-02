Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432

The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 432, the country's public health agency said https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html on Thursday, from 378 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests increased to 18,267 from 17,139, it said.

