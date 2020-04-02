Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there's "glimpse of hope"

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:53 IST
Spain's coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there's "glimpse of hope"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials saw a glimmer of hope with the epidemic slowing in terms of proportional daily increases in infections and deaths. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy at 10,003. The number of registered coronavirus cases rose about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The total deaths rose by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," Health Minister Salvador Illa told parliament. "A glimpse of hope: the curve has stabilized. We have reached ... the peak of the curve and we have started the slowdown phase." Spain has been in lockdown since March 14, allowing residents to leave their homes only for essential trips. This week it tightened the measures, with only employees in key sectors permitted to travel to and from work.

The daily increase in infections in percentage terms has been slowing gradually since March 25, when reported cases rose by just over 20%. Laying bare the scale of the outbreak's economic impact, data showed that Spain has shed an unprecedented 900,000 jobs since it went into lockdown, with temporary layoffs affecting at least a further 620,000.

Social security data also showed that around 80,000 workers are off sick with coronavirus, while another 170,000 are on sick leave because they are isolated after coming into contact with someone with the virus. The separatist government of Spain's Catalonia region - the country's second worst-hit after Madrid - abandoned its initial reluctance and asked the national military to send medical teams and help it tackle the coronavirus.

Last month, an official of the Catalonia government, whose push for independence has created political turmoil in recent years, said military help was "totally unnecessary". Now, senior health official Alba Verges said it would be welcome, adding that Catalonia's intensive care capacity was "at the limit".

Separately, Health Minister Illa said Seat, the local unit of German automaker Volkswagen, whose car production lines have been shut for more than two weeks, will produce 300 ventilators for emergency rooms per day. A local company, Hersill, will make another 100 ventilators a day, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys transports over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal in three days

Over the last three days, the Indian Railways has transported over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum products across the country as part of its efforts to ensure that esse...

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020