Left Menu
Development News Edition

World risks 'sleepwalking into surveillance' with coronavirus controls

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:44 IST
World risks 'sleepwalking into surveillance' with coronavirus controls

Digital surveillance rolled out to curb coronavirus should be limited in time and scope, more than 100 rights groups said on Thursday, warning governments not to use the crisis as cover for pervasive snooping.

From facial recognition to phone tracking, governments are turning to technology to trace infections and keep tabs on the population as they enforce lockdowns, curfews, and quarantines. But without appropriate safeguards in place, tools deployed to save lives could cause lasting harm to people's rights, leading civil society organizations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Privacy International, said in a statement.

"An increase in state digital surveillance powers, such as obtaining access to mobile phone location data, threatens privacy, freedom of expression and freedom of association," the groups said. More than 935,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and some 47,000 have died since December, according to a Reuters tally, leading government to impose lockdowns, travel bans and tighter border controls - often with heightened surveillance.

"Governments risk compounding the harms of this outbreak by running roughshod over our privacy and dignity," Peter Micek, general counsel at digital rights group Access Now said in a statement. Some 24 countries were using telecommunications for location tracking and 14 were using applications for contact tracing or quarantine enforcement, according to HRW.

China has introduced a traffic-light system that uses smartphone software to rate individuals red, yellow or green and determine whether they can move about or meet. Israel's counter-terrorism agency can monitor phone location data to alerts those who come close to infected people, while Singapore's TraceTogether app allows authorities to identify people who have been exposed to others with the virus.

To ensure such measures do not trample on people's freedoms, they should be provided for by law, justified by legitimate public health goals and subject to independent oversight with clear time limits, the human rights groups said. "The recent past has shown governments are reluctant to relinquish temporary surveillance powers," said Rasha Abdul Rahim, deputy director of Amnesty International's tech division.

"We must not sleepwalk into a permanently expanded surveillance state now." Governments should also ensure that all personal data collected is safely stored and not used for commercial or other purposes besides responding to the pandemic, the groups added.

Earlier this week, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to privacy warned some countries risked sliding into authoritarianism if new emergency powers were left unchecked. "There will be aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. We must ensure that the measures governments are taking right now do not transform this health crisis into a global human rights crisis," said Access Now senior policy analyst Estelle Masse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Browns CB Ward to pay bills for 21 in need

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward plans to pay bills for 21 service-care workers and small-business owners whove been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Ward, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, selected 21 recipients -- his jersey n...

Doctors warn of malaria drug scarcity

Limited global stocks of two anti-malarial drugs could wreck plans to use the medicines, currently in clinical trials, to treat COVID-19, doctors cautioned on Thursday. Around the world, countries are expanding access to chloroquine CQ and ...

Have quarantined myself on doctors' advice: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

Amid a country-wide manhunt by police for participants of last months Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin here, jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi on Thursday said he has quarantined himself on doctors advice. We should help and support ou...

Portugal suspends rents, worries surface over post-pandemic housing crisis

Portugals parliament approved on Thursday the suspension of rents for vulnerable households and cash-strapped small firms during the coronavirus outbreak, but rights groups warned that the measure might only delay a looming housing crisis.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020