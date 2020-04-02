Left Menu
First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana as positive cases rise to 35

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:53 IST
Haryana on Thursday reported first death in the state due to COVID-19 infection as a 67-year-old Ambala resident, also having multiple ailments, passed away at the PGIMER here, amid a rise in corona-positive cases to 35, a senior official said. Six new corona-positive cases were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the total count of infection to 35. "The man had multiple underlying health conditions including diabetes and associated kidney disease and a heart ailment. He had reported to Ambala civil hospital with acute respiratory distress and acute pneumonitis from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh," Ambala's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kuldeep told PTI on phone.

"He tested COVID-19 positive at PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) around midnight Thursday and passed away around the same time," he added. According to the doctor, the patient had no contact history.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana increased from 29 to 35 on Thursday, as per the state health department's bulletin. Thirty-five positive cases, however, do not include those of 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after they were found COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, five of the 1,277 attendees of Tabligh Jamaat meet, traced in Haryana, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said. Of the 1277, 107 are foreigners, he said, adding the rest 1,170 people are from outside the state.

Two of these in Ambala and three in Palwal district have tested positive for Covid-19, said Vij. According to the Health Department bulletin, nine 9 Covid-19 patients from Gurugaon, two from Panipat and one each from Faridabad and Palwal have been discharged.

The result of 182 samples was still awaited..

