Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary

Residents of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China that emerged late last year, should strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out unless it is necessary, the city's Communist Party chief said.

Wang Zhonglin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Wuhan city government that the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

