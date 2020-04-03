Guj: 2 minors among 7 test coronavirus positive; 1 more dies

Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95, while one person succumbed to the disease, raising the toll to eight, said officials on Friday. All the new cases, recorded since Thursday evening, were reported from Ahmedabad. They included a seven-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

A 78-year-old man died due to coronavirus in the wee hours of Friday, taking the toll in Gujarat to eight. The elderly patient was a native of Panchmahal district and admitted to a government hospital in Vadodara, where he succumbed, said Ravi.

Till now, as many as ten persons have recovered from the deadly infection and discharged from hospitals, she said. Out of the total 95 cases reported so far, 38 were from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (12), Gandhinagar (11), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (9), Bhavnagar (7), Porbandar (3), Gir Somnath (2), and one each in Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahal.

She said out of the 1,944 tests for coronavirus conducted so far, 95 came positive, 1,847 came negative while two results were pending..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

