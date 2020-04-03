Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets, not through air

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:38 IST
WHO says coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets, not through air
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The virus that causes the COVID-19 disease is primarily transmitted through "respiratory droplets and close contacts", and does not seem to stay long in the air, a recent WHO publication said. Respiratory infections can be transmitted through droplets of different sizes, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Droplet transmission occurs when you have close contact (within one meter) with a person who has respiratory symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, which may spread these potentially infectious droplets, typically 5-10 microns in size, to your body. Transmission may also occur by touching surfaces or objects in the immediate environment around the infected person, state-run China Daily quoted the WHO publication as saying.

Airborne transmission is different from droplet transmission, as it refers to the presence of microbes within droplet nuclei, which are generally considered to be the smaller particles of less than 5 microns in diameter, and which can remain in the air for long periods of time and be transmitted to others over distances greater than one meter, it said. In the context of COVID-19, the airborne transmission may be possible in specific circumstances in which procedures or support treatments that generate aerosols are performed, such as intubation within a patient's windpipe, disconnecting a patient from a ventilator, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

According to the publication, no cases of transmission by air were reported in an analysis of 75,465 patients with the coronavirus in China. Based on the current evidence, the WHO continues to recommend droplet and contact precautions for those people caring for COVID-19 patients. And it's recommended that people take measures to prevent possible transmission by air when performing medical operations that produce aerosols, it added.

A total of 1,002,159 COVID-19 cases have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories with 51,485 deaths reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court sends Jamia student to 3-day police custody

A Delhi court has sent a student of Jamia Milia Islamia, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, to three days police custody, said a lawyer. Meeran Haider 35, a PhD student at Jamia, is the...

Tahira Kashyap starts video series 'The Lockdown Tales' to celebrate happy moments

Writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has started a video series titled The Lockdown Tales, where she will be narrating mini fictional stories with the aim to celebrate happy moments amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tahira said she had no agenda to ...

COVID-19: bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

Online grocery platform bigbasket is looking at hiring 10,000 people for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear pending orders quickly and meet the spike in orders on account of the nationwide lockdown. We are looking to hire 10,000...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Euro zone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should get it quickly without being subjected to lengthy visits and policy proposals from officials, Germanys finance mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020