UK peak of coronavirus outbreak could be Easter Sunday, health minister

The deadliest peak of Britain's coronavirus outbreak could be on Easter Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

When asked about reports that the death rate could peak on April 12, Hancock told Sky: "I defer to the scientists on the exact predictions, I'm not going to steer you away from that. That is one perfectly possible outcome."

Reuters reported on Thursday that the British government's worst case scenario envisaged the COVID-19 death toll of 50,000 if self-isolation was not fully adhered to and that the worst day for deaths was projected to be April 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.