Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha village in shock after man declared coronavirus positive

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:17 IST
Maha village in shock after man declared coronavirus positive

The residents of a village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra have been in a state of shock since Thursday night after a 27-year-old villager, who works at a leading hotel in Mumbai, was declared coronavirus positive. The man, whose swab sample was collected at a hospital in Mumbai, allegedly flouted the quarantine protocol and returned to Dhanuri, his native village in Lohara taluka around two days back.

However, he received a call from the hospital authorities in Mumbai that his samples have tested positive for coronavirus infection. "That person came to know about his report through a phone call on Thursday night. He immediately conveyed it to the village panchayat and steps were initiated to take him to a hospital in Lohara. Our entire Thursday night was spent in finding out who had come in his contact ever since he arrived in the village," Ganesh Jadhav, a resident of Dhanori told PTI.

"The village has a population of around 4,000 people. When the residents came to know about his coronavirus positive status, they went in a state of shock," he said.

"After we alerted the officials of the health department and the police, their teams reached the village and he was quarantined at a government hospital in Lohara," he added. "We immediately sealed our village after that to stop the entry or exit of people. Before his report came, the COVID-19 patient had visited different places in the village.

He had also gone nearby villages to buy necessary things for farming," Jadhav said. Sarpanch of the village, Bhagyashri Jadhav, said, "The health teams came to the village and took some people to a hospital for quarantine. They have asked some of us to remain home quarantined. We are in a complete lockdown." When contacted, health officer Dr Santosh Manane said, "We have quarantined 15 residents at the village itself.

Eighteen others were taken for treatment." PTI AW NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends medical aid to Serbia to fight coronavirus

Russia will send 11 military planes carrying medical equipment to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, the defense ministry in Moscow said on Friday.The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said Serbian President Aleksanda...

Swimming-ISL pro series to fund swimmers through to Tokyo Olympics

The professional International Swimming League ISL will fund its contracted athletes with monthly payments from September through to next years rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the series announced on Friday.It also plans to get all its 320 swim...

Andhra DGP reviews situation at checkposts along state borders

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the situation at checkposts along the state borders. He reviewed the situation at Garikapadu check post in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Later, he interacted with officials at the c...

BEST shuts one dept after employee tests coronavirus positive

After an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST was found coronavirus positive on Thursday, it has shut the department where he worked and asked its other staffers to remain home quarantined. The BEST administration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020