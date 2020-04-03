Soccer-Premier League to push for wage cut, gives 125 million pounds to lower leagues

Premier League clubs will consult with their players over a 30% reduction in their wages and also voted to provide 125 million pounds to Football League and National League teams to help with their cash flow problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The League said in a statement that its clubs "unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration".

The Premier League also said they were "committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic." "This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need."

It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

