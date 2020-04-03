Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areas

Over 20 people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday, including seven who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said. Curfew has been imposed in two areas of Bikaner after two persons who had visited Nizamuddin tested positive.

Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the test reports of 21 patients came positive on Friday morning. The patients include 12 close contacts of those who had tested positive for the virus in Tonk.

The total number of cases in the state has now climbed to 179. Of the seven people who attended the congregation in Delhi, six are from Maharashtra and two from Jharkhand. They are placed under isolation in Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur, officials said.

Twelve COVID-19 positive patients are from Tonk. They include a 30-year old woman, a 9-year-old boy, and three men in the age group of 20 to 32 years. Singh said two persons have recovered from coronavirus in Bhilwara.

In Bikaner, both the men who tested positive for coronavirus are from Tripura. They had visited the Nizamuddin area in Delhi, and on the way to Bikaner they came in contact with the infected people, Tripura's health secretary Debashish Basu told reporters.

They went to the Nizamuddin area but did not attend the congregation, said Deep Debbarma, the nodal officer on COVID-19 in Tripura. An 11-member group from Boxanagar in Sipahijala district visted Nizamuddin on March 5 and stayed in Delhi for the next three days. There they came in contact with 52-year-old man from Karimganj in Assam who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to his home state, officials in Agartala said.

The group went to Rajasthan on a trip from the national capital on March 8, they said. The two patients are at a quarantine facility in Bikaner.

Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam has clamped curfew in Ranibazar and Fadbazar areas after the two men tested positive. CMHO Bikaner B L Meena said intense contact tracing and screening of those who came in contact with both have started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.