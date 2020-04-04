LNJP and GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi to be converted into COVID-19 Management Center from Monday

By Joymala Bagchi After a sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases were reported in New Delhi, Lok Nayak Jay Prakash and GB Pant Hospital in the national capital will be converted into COVID-19 management center from Monday onwards.

The decision was made to differentiate between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients with an idea of 'no-mixing' to be allowed. The decision has been taken to provide hassle-free treatment to the infected as well as patients whose results are yet to arrive. The conversion of the two hospitals will combinedly provide treatment facilities for 2,000 patients at a time.

Dr JC Passi, Medical Director, Lok NAYAK and GB Pant Hospital told ANI here, "The entire Lok Nayak Jay Prakash and GB Pant hospital complex will be converted into COVID-19 management center with the facility of treating 2,000 patients at a time. We are working very hard to do it as early as possible. It is being done so that there is no mixing of COVID-19 patients with others." "The issue of infrastructure, ventilators, PPE kits are the issues which cropped up suddenly and we are trying to solve it quickly," Passi said.

Currently, LNJP has a total of 290 patients out of which 108 are COVID-19 positive, while 50 of those admitted there have tested negative for the disease. Five patients are also on oxygen support in ICUs. 132 samples have been sent for testing, whose reports are currently awaited. Two deaths have been reported.

More than 200 senior doctors and a minimum of 300 resident doctors are working in the hospital complex at present. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose sharply to 386 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, according to the Ministry.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

