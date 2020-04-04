Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Kolkata hospitals earmarked for COVID-19 patients: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:40 IST
Four Kolkata hospitals earmarked for COVID-19 patients: Official

The West Bengal government has earmarked four city hospitals where a dedicated unit would be set up for COVID-19 patients, a senior health department official said on Saturday. Of them three are government hospitals - MR Bangur Hospital and its super speciality block, the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Newtown and Beliaghata ID Hospital - and the fourth is a private hospital in Salt Lake, he said.

A person suffering from acute respiratory distress - who may have not tested positive for COVID-19 yet along with those that have tested positive and were exhibiting moderate to severe symptoms, will be admitted to MR Bangur Hospital, the official said. At the second campus of the CNCI, a COVID 19 positive-person, with no major risk, will be treated, while at the Beliaghata and the Salt Lake hospitals, those with co- morbid conditions will be looked after.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said seven testing labs for coronavirus at five state-run hospitals and two private ones were currently operational in the state and the ICMR has granted permission for setting up four more centres in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP claims 'corona jihad' behind Markaz Nizamuddin gathering

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday claimed that efforts to spread coronavirus throughout the country began at Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and termed it as corona jihad. Efforts began at Tablighi Jamaat ...

Two dead in France stabbing attack

A man went on the rampage with a knife in a town in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two people and wounding five in what President Emmanuel Macron called an odious act. The reasons behind the attack remain unclear although Interior...

Lockdown hurts hotel industry in Chandigarh

The hotel industry in Chandigarh has been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, Arvinder Pal Singh told ANI, The hotel industry creates...

3 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

As many as 28 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified in Odisha out of which three have tested positive for coronavirus, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, IPR Department. Among the returnee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020