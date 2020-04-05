Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three more deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:20 IST
Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country's public health ministry said on Sunday.
The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty-three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
