Morocco to release 5,654 prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned 5,654 prisoners and ordered measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus outbreak, the justice ministry said on Sunday.

The inmates were selected on the basis of their age, frail health, time spent in prison and good conduct, the ministry said in a statement.

The north African country has confirmed as of Sunday morning 919 coronavirus cases, including 59 deaths.

