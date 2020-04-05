Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian mayor fights lone battle for mass virus blood testing

PTI | Robbio | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:03 IST
Italian mayor fights lone battle for mass virus blood testing

The mayor of a pandemic-hit Italian town is trying to get everyone's blood tested in a controversial attempt to end weeks of confinement and finally get people back to work. Most Italian authorities wish he would stop.

The story of Robbio mayor Roberto Francese has generated a fair bit of interest in a Mediterranean country where people's primary mission is to not catch COVID-19. The nation of 60 million has effectively shut down for business to stop the spread of a virus that has officially killed 15,362 people and quite possibly many more.

No one is sure how the old way of life can resume without setting off a second pandemic wave. Into this debate stepped Francese -- a self-confident mayor of a town of 6,000 in Italy's northwest that primarily grows rice.

"We can never improve the situation without separating the healthy from the sick," Francese told AFP. "That is what the blood test is for." Separating the healthy from the sick in a 21st century Western democracy might strike some as a mad idea from a bad science fiction film.

The Robbio mayor has no such qualms and wants everyone immediately tested for antibodies. The idea is that people who get infected with the new disease and survive develop at least some immunity against it.

These are the antibodies that show up in blood tests -- akin to a tell-tale scar from a wound. But COVID-19 is a new disease and the science is not there yet to confirm whether coronavirus antibodies will actually make us safe.

The private blood tests are also fairly expensive -- around 45 euros ($50) each -- and are still undergoing certification in most countries to make sure they actually work. Italy's ISS public health institute clearly states that "there are currently no commercial kits to confirm the diagnosis" of the novel coronavirus through blood tests.

Francese is not deterred by any of this. "I will pay for all those who cannot afford it," he said at a town gym where the blood tests were being given by nurses in green coveralls.

"My citizens know it, they come here and say, 'The mayor is paying for it'." Francese also brushes off the regional authorities' decision to ban laboratories from accepting the town's tests for processing. He is getting a private company to process the 1,000 blood samples taken in the past three days.

Robbio's battle over blood tests may soon be replicated across Europe as countries try to work their way out of economically devastating -- and socially traumatic -- lockdowns. The Italian government reportedly intends to secure a load of certified tests kits to see how many people actually have antibodies -- and what this might possibly mean given that at the moment there is no vaccine or readily available treament for COVID-19.

The locals in Robbio think they know what it means already. "The people who develop antibodies cannot be reinfected," the project's scientific coordinator Andrea Desse told AFP.

"This is what will allow us to return to normal." An urgent need for normality feels overpowering in a town whose region has been living with some of Europe's strictest social distancing measures since late February. Robbio's Lombardy region recorded Italy's first COVID-19 death on February 21 and closed almost all forms of street life a few days later.

"It is complicated for me at the moment, professionally," said self-employed obstetrician Martina De Luca. "So I decided to take part," she said.

"People are happy to take these tests because there are very few of them in Italy at the moment." Most of Italy's national restrictions are expected to run at least through the end of the month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital MGMMCH said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical an...

Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources

The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Su...

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance ...

Plans should be evolved to avoid crowding after lockdown is lifted on April 15: UP CM to state MPs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the lockdown imposed to stem the novel coronavirus spread would be lifted on April 15 but cautioned that a mechanism should be evolved to avoid crowding or else all efforts will go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020