Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing most effective remedy against COVID-19, says Harsh Vardhan

The most effective remedy against coronavirus is social distancing, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

ANI | Jhajjar (Haryana) | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:19 IST
Social distancing most effective remedy against COVID-19, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The most effective remedy against coronavirus is social distancing, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. "The whole world is searching for medicines against coronavirus. Even researchers in India are engaged in this work. However, the biggest and most effective remedy against the coronavirus at this moment is social distancing. Everyone should follow it to keep themselves safe," Vardhan told ANI.

"This lockdown is nothing less than any vaccine. I think people need to understand that and follow the rules," he said. Earlier in the day, Vardhan visited the AIIMS dedicated centre for coronavirus in Jhajjar, Haryana and interacted with the medical staff deployed in care of the patients."There are 162 patients currently here and the condition of all of them is stable. A dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients has been created here in AIIMS, Jhajjar, a total of 310 patients can be treated here," Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI after his visit."I also held talks with two patients through video calling and was happy to see their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the facilities being provided. Their treatment is being done by a very dedicated team of doctors and medical staff in the most scientific manner," he added.

The Health Minister informed that he is satisfied with the services being provided at Delhi's' Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and Loknayak Hospital. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation related to coronavirus in the country and added that he himself is in contact with state health ministers and health officials from around the country.

"We have given states assurance of our full support and I am in constant touch with them. We are ready to provide them with any help which they want," he said. He appealed to people to participate in Prime Minister's '9 pm 9 minute' campaign on Sunday to express the solidarity among Indians to fight COVID-19 battle.

In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19. The highly contagious virus has affected 3,577 people in India, out of which 3,219 are active cases, 274 have been dischaged while 83 people have died.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Power Ministry issues 11 FAQs on PM Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm today

The Union Power Ministry on Sunday issued a list of 11 frequently asked questions FAQs and their answers in order to allay apprehensions about switching off lights at 9 pm for nine minutes on Sunday as requested by Prime Minister Narendra M...

US 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile o...

CDS hails veteran for donating 2-month pension to PM-CARES Fund

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Sunday hailed a veteran soldier who has donated his two months pension to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19. Janardan Prasad, a retired soldier from the Garhwal Rifles, has ...

U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies

From Europe to South America, U.S. allies are complaining about the superpowers Wild West tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for vital medical supplies. In France and Germany, senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020