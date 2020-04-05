Social distancing most effective remedy against COVID-19, says Harsh Vardhan

The most effective remedy against coronavirus is social distancing, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday. "The whole world is searching for medicines against coronavirus. Even researchers in India are engaged in this work. However, the biggest and most effective remedy against the coronavirus at this moment is social distancing. Everyone should follow it to keep themselves safe," Vardhan told ANI.

"This lockdown is nothing less than any vaccine. I think people need to understand that and follow the rules," he said. Earlier in the day, Vardhan visited the AIIMS dedicated centre for coronavirus in Jhajjar, Haryana and interacted with the medical staff deployed in care of the patients."There are 162 patients currently here and the condition of all of them is stable. A dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients has been created here in AIIMS, Jhajjar, a total of 310 patients can be treated here," Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI after his visit."I also held talks with two patients through video calling and was happy to see their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the facilities being provided. Their treatment is being done by a very dedicated team of doctors and medical staff in the most scientific manner," he added.

The Health Minister informed that he is satisfied with the services being provided at Delhi's' Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and Loknayak Hospital. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation related to coronavirus in the country and added that he himself is in contact with state health ministers and health officials from around the country.

"We have given states assurance of our full support and I am in constant touch with them. We are ready to provide them with any help which they want," he said. He appealed to people to participate in Prime Minister's '9 pm 9 minute' campaign on Sunday to express the solidarity among Indians to fight COVID-19 battle.

In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19. The highly contagious virus has affected 3,577 people in India, out of which 3,219 are active cases, 274 have been dischaged while 83 people have died.

(ANI)

