Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA denies Aug. 3 deadline to complete Champions League

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:43 IST
Soccer-UEFA denies Aug. 3 deadline to complete Champions League

UEFA has denied there is an Aug. 3 deadline to complete this season's Champions League after a report by German broadcaster ZDF quoted the body's President Aleksander Ceferin as saying the competition had to be finished by that date. "It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true," said a statement from European soccer's governing body.

"The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season." Soccer leagues across Europe and beyond have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League has stalled with the round of 16 yet to be completed.

"UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March," the UEFA statement said. "The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health. "Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Power Ministry issues 11 FAQs on PM Modi's call to switch off lights at 9 pm today

The Union Power Ministry on Sunday issued a list of 11 frequently asked questions FAQs and their answers in order to allay apprehensions about switching off lights at 9 pm for nine minutes on Sunday as requested by Prime Minister Narendra M...

US 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile o...

CDS hails veteran for donating 2-month pension to PM-CARES Fund

Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Sunday hailed a veteran soldier who has donated his two months pension to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19. Janardan Prasad, a retired soldier from the Garhwal Rifles, has ...

U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies

From Europe to South America, U.S. allies are complaining about the superpowers Wild West tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for vital medical supplies. In France and Germany, senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020