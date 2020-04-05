Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. enters 'hardest, saddest' week in coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:32 IST
U.S. enters 'hardest, saddest' week in coronavirus crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national order to stay at home. New York is the hardest-hit state with more than 40% of all U.S. deaths and nearly 115,000 reported cases on Saturday.

Bodies of victims of COVID-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, were stacked in bright orange bags inside a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, according to photos provided to Reuters. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that hard times were ahead but "there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days."

"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized," he said. "It's going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that." Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. are starting to see rising deaths. The White House coronavirus task force warned this is not the time to go to the grocery store or other public places.

Most states have ordered residents to stay home except for essential trips to slow the spread of the virus in the United States where over 313,000 people have tested positive and nearly 8,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally. However, a few churches were holding large gatherings on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches.

"We're defying the rules because the commandment of God is to spread the Gospel," said Tony Spell, pastor at the Life Tabernacle megachurch in a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has defied state orders against assembling in large groups and has already been hit with six misdemeanors. Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, on Saturday reporting a jump in deaths to 409 and more than 12,000 cases.

Governor John Bel Edwards told CNN on Sunday that the state could run out of ventilators by Thursday. White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that there were "very horrendous" days ahead. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, whose state recorded the country's first confirmed COVID-19 infection but has since seen cases flatten after early action to shutter activity, said if other states do not also impose strict measures, the virus will simply circulate.

"It would be good to have a national stay-at-home order," he told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "Even if Washington gets on top of this fully, if another state doesn't, it could come back and come across our borders two months from now." Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, however, defended his refusal to order statewide restrictions, saying the situation was being watched closely and that his more "targeted approach" was still slowing the spread of the virus.

"We will do more as we need to," he told NBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls up various political leaders, discusses coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to leaders of various political parties on phone to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.In this regard, he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BSP chi...

Diyas lit in HP on PM Modi's call, no immediate report of power tripping

A majority of people in Himachal Pradesh lit diyas on Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal on Sunday at 9 pm. There was no immediate report of power tripping in the state.In state capital Shimla, the district administration played out a sir...

44 new coronavirus cases in UP, count now 278; half of them linked to Jamaat meeting

Forty-four new coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the count to 278, an official said. About half of the total are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, from where participants took the v...

Maha:Enthusiastic response to PM's call from people, Bollywood

People from across Maharashtra responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown. People lit land...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020