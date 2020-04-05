Haryana man dies in Chandigarh hospital, COVID-19 death toll rises to two in state   

Haryana man dies in Chandigarh hospital, COVID-19 death toll rises to two in statePTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:56 IST
A 58-year-old man from a village in Haryana's Karnal died of coronavirus at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to two, an official said
Karnal's Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashwani Kumar said over the phone that the man tested positive for the infection on April 2. He was already suffering from diabetes and asthma, he added. Kumar said some of his family members have been kept under isolation at Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal. "Three members of his family tested negative for the disease while the report of other nine is awaited," he added
Earlier on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man from Ambala had also succumbed to the infection at the PGIMER here. Haryana has so far reported 76 positive cases.
