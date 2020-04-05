Left Menu
Development News Edition

India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports as virus spreads

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:34 IST
India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases in the South Asian nation topped 3,350 on Sunday despite a three-week nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the respiratory disease. India, which in recent weeks already banned the export of certain drugs, along with ventilators, masks and other protective gear needed by both patients and medical staff, issued the latest directive on Saturday.

The move comes even as U.S. President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Saturday, to release supplies of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," White House spokesman Judd Deere, said in a tweet on Saturday.

In a briefing note on the conversation, India said the two leaders "agreed to deploy the full strength of the India – U.S. partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19." BANGLADESH STIMULUS PLAN

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Asia, home to roughly 1.9 billion people, climbed close to 7,000 on Sunday, even as the death toll from the respiratory disease in the Indian subcontinent rose to 143. While the figures are relatively low in comparison with the United States, China, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that the spread of the pandemic in South Asia would overwhelm already weak public health systems in the region.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday unveiled a 727.50 billion taka ($8.56 billion) stimulus package to help the economy overcome the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. "The amount is equivalent to 2.52 percent of gross domestic product," Hasina said in a televised address.

Reuters earlier this month reported that Bangladesh, the second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose roughly $6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid order cancellations from some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Bangladesh has so far recorded 88 cases of the disease that has so far claimed nine lives.

Following are government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia: - India has 3,374 cases, including 77 deaths

- Pakistan has 2,880 cases, including 45 deaths - Afghanistan has 337 cases, including 7 deaths

- Sri Lanka has 166 cases, including 5 deaths - Bangladesh has 88 cases, including 9 deaths

- Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths - Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

- Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

BoE won't print money to fund UK fight against coronavirus - Bailey

The Bank of England will not resort to irreversibly printing money in order to fund a surge in government spending as it tries to shield Britains economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday. The BoE last m...

Brazilians don't want Bolsonaro to resign amid coronavirus outbreak

Most Brazilians are against President Jair Bolsonaros potential resignation despite mounting criticism toward his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a poll published by local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Sunday. The survey ...

Britain must not ease coronavirus restrictions too soon

Britain should not start to lift restrictions on social contact until it is clear that coronavirus transmission is in retreat, otherwise a second wave could occur, Englands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday.The very ...

Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks

Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second dayThe 525 official COVID-19 fatalities reported by the civil protection s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020