Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, tests see a jump

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:59 IST
Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, tests see a jump

No fresh coronavirus positive case was reported on Sunday in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the number of COVID-19 tests saw a sharp spike to cross the 1,000-mark, officials said on Sunday. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far 58 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures.

"A total 1,020 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 58 have tested positive, 632 negative and result for 336 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement. Eight people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far while the active cases stand at 52, it said.

Currently, 1,129 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 363 quarantined -- 90 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added. Previous daily statements from the department had put the test samples figure at 804 on Saturday, 699 on Thursday, 696 on Wednesday, 626 on Tuesday and 531 on Monday, showing a steady upward rise. Data was not available for Friday. District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Sunday reiterated his appeal to the people to stay indoors and practice all measures against the pandemic like social distancing and hand sanitation.

He also warned of action against people spreading any false rumours related to the novel coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...

62 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said. No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued ...

No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020