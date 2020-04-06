Export expectations in Germany's car sector at lowest since 2009 -Ifo

Export expectations in Germany's car sector have fallen to their lowest level since March 2009, when Europe's largest economy was in the throes of the global financial crisis, Germany's Ifo institute said on Monday.

"The prospects for the German car sector have significantly worsened due to the coronavirus crisis," Ifo said.

It said business expectations in the sector for the coming months had dropped to -33.7 from -19.7 in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.